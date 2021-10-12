$420,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to post sales of $420,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190,000.00 to $710,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $5.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 million to $7.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.96 million, with estimates ranging from $27.18 million to $71.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDMN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kadmon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ:KDMN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.99. 3,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,828. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the third quarter valued at $852,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kadmon by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,011 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 13,098.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 3.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,368,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 50,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

