4,220 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Globant by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Shares of GLOB opened at $267.95 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $173.34 and a 1 year high of $332.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 151.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

