$441.31 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report $441.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.10 million and the highest is $454.51 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $254.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CHEF stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. 94,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.