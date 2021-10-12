49,400 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

