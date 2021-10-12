51,400 Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Celldex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

