$52.80 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce $52.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $34.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $200.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $204.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $254.00 million, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $287.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

IIPR stock opened at $231.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $253.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 79.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.