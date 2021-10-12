$529.33 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce $529.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $527.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $532.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $382.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.15 and a beta of 0.92.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,181 shares of company stock worth $23,716,763 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.