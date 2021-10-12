53,077 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. FMR LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sirius XM by 601.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sirius XM by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sirius XM by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 22,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,274,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 86,845 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

