61,774 Shares in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,350,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at $442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at $931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at $26,999,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $35,233,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26. Latch, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

