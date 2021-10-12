$65.05 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report $65.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.93 million and the highest is $71.92 million. Euronav reported sales of $205.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $397.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $416.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $813.26 million, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $888.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EURN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter worth about $290,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Euronav by 91.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

