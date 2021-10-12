743 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $929,002,000. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 42.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,307,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,974 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $329,231,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.47.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,720 shares of company stock valued at $50,454,776.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.