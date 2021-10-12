888 (LON:888) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $401.30

888 Holdings plc (LON:888)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 401.30 ($5.24) and traded as high as GBX 405.49 ($5.30). 888 shares last traded at GBX 396 ($5.17), with a volume of 1,032,960 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on 888. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 690 ($9.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 888 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 496.88 ($6.49).

Get 888 alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 411.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 401.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. 888’s payout ratio is currently 4.24%.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £93,840 ($122,602.56).

888 Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.