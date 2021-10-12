9,670 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 91,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

