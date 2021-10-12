$998.47 Million in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post sales of $998.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $993.00 million. Flowers Foods reported sales of $989.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 76,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,679. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.