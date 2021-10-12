AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.16.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SKFRY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.52. 94,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,180. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

