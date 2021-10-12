Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABNAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 19,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,717. Aben Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold, silver and uranium projects. It holds interests in Forest Kerr and Justin Gold projects. The company was founded on September 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

