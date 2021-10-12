Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,748 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.3% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $89,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.