Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.97 Per Share

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Accenture has decreased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $9.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $326.50 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $345.52. The company has a market capitalization of $207.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

