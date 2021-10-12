Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACCD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.54.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Accolade has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

