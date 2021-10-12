Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Activision Blizzard also posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.92. 6,640,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,675,505. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.71.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.