Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $11.11 Per Share

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $11.11 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $205.82 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $209.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.85 and a 200 day moving average of $177.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,603 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,055,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,849,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,277 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

