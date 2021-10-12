Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Up 9,000.0% in September

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 9,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ADVZF stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.