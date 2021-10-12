Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 1,515.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 214.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANIK stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $585.72 million, a P/E ratio of -45.12, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

