Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 974.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 796,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 722,416 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

NGVC stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $257.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

