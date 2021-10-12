Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,513 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FL stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

