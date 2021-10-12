Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 10,585 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 439,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 105,493 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

