Advisory Services Network LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 790,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56.

