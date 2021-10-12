Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $264,000 in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,259,000 after purchasing an additional 92,328 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 11.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $8,129,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of WEX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in WEX by 7.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of WEX opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.26 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

