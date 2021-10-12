Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on H. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $4,065,604.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 379,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,373,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

