Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 262 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $77.34 and a 12 month high of $105.41.

