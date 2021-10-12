Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 2,901 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 18.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 28.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 163,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 36,391 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

HQY opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,456.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $442,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,972. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

