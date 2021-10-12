AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AFC Gamma Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, structure, underwrites and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.62.

AFCG opened at $22.81 on Monday. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 432,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 332,376 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 414,974 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 222,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 131,133 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

