Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman Buys 1,522 Shares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 1,522 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $21,094.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kenneth R. Lehman bought 6,080 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $81,350.40.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kenneth R. Lehman bought 332 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $4,329.28.

Affinity Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,459. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,584,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

