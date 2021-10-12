ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

ageas SA/NV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

