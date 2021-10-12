Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.84 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00003849 BTC on exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $53.84 million and $593,442.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 141.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,947.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,511.19 or 0.06275899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.39 or 0.00306347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $585.15 or 0.01045894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00094146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.07 or 0.00497017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.39 or 0.00367115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00293792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

