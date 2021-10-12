Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Rating Reiterated by Eight Capital

Eight Capital reiterated their tender rating on shares of Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alcanna from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Alcanna alerts:

CLIQ opened at C$8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.60. Alcanna has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$8.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$292.76 million and a P/E ratio of 3.61.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.