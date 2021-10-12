Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to announce $1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Alcoa reported earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 258.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $7.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 521.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.