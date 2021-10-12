Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $10.50 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and approximately $430.60 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00003060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00095882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.86 or 0.00415004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00034065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001568 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,686,886,645 coins and its circulating supply is 6,142,399,419 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

