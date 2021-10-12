Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $41,414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $2,883,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

