Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes' Vivitrol and Aristada continue to drive growth for the company. Approval of new drugs will add another revenue stream in the ongoing year and beyond. In June 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi (ALKS 3831) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. It plans to launch Lybalvi in the fourth quarter of 2021. Successful commercialization of the drug will boost Alkermes’ prospects. Nemvaleukin alfa has received fast track and orphan drug designations from the FDA to treat mucosal melanoma. Other pipeline candidates are also progressing well. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and royalty revenues, which remains a concern. Also, recent pipeline setbacks have hurt the stock severely. Alkermes' share have outperformed the industry year to date. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Alkermes stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter worth $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter worth $119,000.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

