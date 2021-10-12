ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of ALLETE worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ALLETE by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.17.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

