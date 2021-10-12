Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Allianz alerts:

ALIZY stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. 93,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. Allianz has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.