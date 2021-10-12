Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLO. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.85.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,079,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $11,908,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $8,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

