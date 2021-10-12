Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.85.

ALLO opened at $13.46 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 70,127 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

