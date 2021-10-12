Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

