Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 292.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

NYSE TGT opened at $230.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.09. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

