Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $921,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.
Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Teladoc Health Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
