Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $652,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sysco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.