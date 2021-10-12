Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,519,000 after acquiring an additional 570,791 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 895,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,210,000 after acquiring an additional 431,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,329,000 after acquiring an additional 383,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.13.

Shares of ED opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

