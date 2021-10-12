Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $736,000 Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.